BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 14 Continental Reinsurance Plc :
* FY ended Dec 2016 group profit before income tax of 4.65 billion naira versus 2.92 billion naira year ago
* FY group net insurance premium revenue 21.84 billion naira versus 18.20 billion naira year ago
* Recommends dividend of 14 kobo on each ordinary share of 50 kobo each Source: bit.ly/2niAV7x Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.