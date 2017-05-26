BRIEF-Northern Blizzard Resources appoints new chairman and COO
* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief operating officer
May 26 Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc
* On May 25 entered into amended,restated executive agreement with James Sapirstein, chief executive officer - SEC filing
* Pursuant to agreement, Sapirstein's current base compensation is $480,000 per year
NEW YORK, June 23 World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.