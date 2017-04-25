BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Contravir Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants
* Says offering of 12.0 million common shares priced at $1.00per share
* Says intends to use net proceeds from sale of securities to fund research and development activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
