WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Contura Energy Inc
* Contura announces special cash dividend
* Board of directors has authorized and declared a special cash dividend of approximately $92.8 million in aggregate
* In addition, dividend equivalent in amount of approximately $8.0 million in aggregate will be awarded to plan participants
* Contura Energy says estimates that special cash dividend payable to eligible stockholders will be approximately $9.00 per share of common stock
* Entered into amendments to debt agreements governing its term loan credit facility and asset-based revolving credit facility
* Entered amendments to permit amount of $150.0 million of cash to be used for payment of a one-time cash dividend on its common stock
* Contura Energy says amendment also permit to repurchase of its common stock at any time no later than December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.