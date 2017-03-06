BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 6 Convalo Health International Corp
* Edward John Allera has been promoted to serve as chairman of board of directors
* Several other senior executives and consultants have terminated services to company at request of new leadership team
* Effective immediately Chris Heath has been promoted to CEO and has been appointed to board as an executive director
* Expects more options will be available in employee option pool as certain options will expire within next 90 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI