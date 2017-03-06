March 6 Convalo Health International Corp

* Edward John Allera has been promoted to serve as chairman of board of directors

* Several other senior executives and consultants have terminated services to company at request of new leadership team

* Effective immediately Chris Heath has been promoted to CEO and has been appointed to board as an executive director

* Expects more options will be available in employee option pool as certain options will expire within next 90 days