May 4 Convatec Group Plc:

* Q1 group revenue of $403.1 million grew 1.8% 1 at constant exchange rates

* Says outlook for group, and detailed guidance for current financial year, are unchanged from that announced at time of fy 2016 results on March 2, 2017

* Q1 revenue of $121.8 million grew 0.6% against Q1 of 2016 on a reported basis