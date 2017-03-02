BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 2 Convatec Group PLC
* FY reported net loss after tax $203 million compared to $93 million in 2015
* FY adjusted revenue $1.69 billion versus $1.65 billion year ago
* FY adjusted EPS $0.13 versus $0.10 year ago
* FY pro-forma EPS $0.18 versus $0.17 year ago
* FY adjusted EBITDA $508 million versus $474 million year ago
* FY adjusted operating profit $472 million versus $437 million year ago
* Now expect to achieve around half of targeted 300BPS improvement during 2017
* Ahead of schedule on margin improvement plan
* Reported net loss after tax reflects costs related to reorganisation and initial public offering - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
