BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Convergys Corp:
* Convergys reports first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $728 million versus i/b/e/s view $720 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Convergys corp says board of directors approved raising its regular quarterly dividend 11 percent to $0.10 per share
* Convergys corp sees 2017 constant currency revenue growth of negative 3 percent to positive 1 percent
* Convergys corp sees 2017 adjusted eps growth of negative 3 percent to positive 3 percent
Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.83, revenue view $2.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.