Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 22 Convergys Corp:
* Convergys reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $758 million versus I/B/E/S view $766.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Convergys Corp - sees 2017 constant currency revenue growth of negative 3 percent to positive 1 percent, adjusted EPS growth of negative 3 percent to positive 3 percent
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.95, revenue view $3.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says in 2017, expects seasonal sequential decreases in revenue beginning in Q1, sequential decreases in EBITDA and EPS in Q2
* In 2017, sees sequential improvement in quarterly results beginning in Q3 of 2017
* Says future actions to streamline business, align costs to match anticipated revenue to likely require discrete actions in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says