May 25 Conviviality Plc

* Trading update for year ended 30 April 2017

* Has traded well during 52 week period, in line with board's expectations, with total group sales nearly doubling to £1,560m (FY16 £841m*)

* Net debt at 30 April 2017 was £99 million, comfortably below conviviality's net debt target of 2.0x net debt/EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)