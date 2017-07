July 13 (Reuters) - Convoy Global Holdings Ltd:

* Convoy (BVI) Limited and purchaser entered into SP agreement

* Convoy(BVI) Limited agreed to sell and assign, sale share and shareholder's loan at an aggregate consideration of HK$145.4 million

* Group expects to record an unaudited gain on disposal of approximately HK$27 million

* Sale share represents entire issued share capital of Waller Holdings Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: