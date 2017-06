June 6 Cooper-standard Holdings Inc:

* Cooper Standard names banas as chief financial officer; Brusate as chief accounting officer

* Says cfo Matthew W. Hardt resigned

* Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc - Hardt will provide transition services through September 30, 2017​

* Cooper-Standard - ‍names Jonathan P. Banas as executive vice president and chief financial officer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: