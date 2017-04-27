April 27 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co

* Cooper tire & rubber company reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 sales fell 1 percent to $643 million

* Says reaffirms full year 2017 guidance at high end of 8 to 10 percent consolidated operating profit margin range

* Qtrly consolidated unit volume up 2.9 percent

* Cooper tire & rubber co - latest forecast anticipates raw material costs to be up modestly in q2 2017, and then will stabilize throughout balance of year

* Cooper tire & rubber co - for full year 2017 capital expenditures are expected to range from $220 million to $250 million

* Cooper tire & rubber co - effective tax rate for full year 2017 is expected to be in a range of 30 percent to 33 percent

* Says fy 2017 unit volume in u.s. Is expected to improve relative to industry for q2 and be in line

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $687.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S