BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co
* Cooper tire & rubber company reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 sales fell 1 percent to $643 million
* Says reaffirms full year 2017 guidance at high end of 8 to 10 percent consolidated operating profit margin range
* Qtrly consolidated unit volume up 2.9 percent
* Cooper tire & rubber co - latest forecast anticipates raw material costs to be up modestly in q2 2017, and then will stabilize throughout balance of year
* Cooper tire & rubber co - for full year 2017 capital expenditures are expected to range from $220 million to $250 million
* Cooper tire & rubber co - effective tax rate for full year 2017 is expected to be in a range of 30 percent to 33 percent
* Says fy 2017 unit volume in u.s. Is expected to improve relative to industry for q2 and be in line
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $687.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.