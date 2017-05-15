BRIEF-Boeing's Aviall enters parts agreement with GE Aviation for F110 Engine
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
May 15 Copernicus Securities SA:
* Q1 net profit 441,614 zlotys versus loss of 573,268 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 revenue 10.4 million zlotys versus 8.5 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Moody's says pension costs will rise through 2020, even in best-case scenario, as liabilities pass $4 trillion for US public pension plans Source text for Eikon: