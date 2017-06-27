BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
June 27 Copper Fox Metals Inc:
* Copper Fox announces extension of private placement
* Copper Fox Metals Inc - offering will consist of up to 6.25 million units at a price of $0.12 per unit
* Copper Fox Metals Inc - offering is now expected to close by end of July, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares