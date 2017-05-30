BRIEF-Kroger Co approves $1 bln share repurchase program; raises quarterly dividend
May 30 Copper Fox Metals Inc
* Copper fox metals inc- wishes to retract all disclosure made by it with respect to mineral resource estimates on eaglehead property
* Copper fox metals- to clarify,retract certain technical disclosures made regarding resource estimates of eaglehead copper-molybdenum-gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
