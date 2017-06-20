WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Corazon Gold Corp
* Nanosphere Health Sciences signs binding merger agreement for 100% acquisition by Corazon Gold Corp.
* Corazon will issue 40 million common shares upon deal closing
* Corazon will issue an additional 19 million shares upon initial commercialization of nanosphere's products
* All common shares issued at a deemed price of $0.50 per common share to existing shareholders of Nanosphere
* Corazon also intends to complete a financing of $7 million CAD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.