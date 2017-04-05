Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc :
* Corbus Pharmaceuticals to commence single Phase 3 study of anabasum for treatment of systemic sclerosis after guidance from end-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA
* Expects to enroll its first patient in single phase 3 study in fourth quarter of 2017
* Engaging EMA for discussing clinical development of anabasum to support application for marketing approval to treat systemic sclerosis
* Plans to complete enrollment of 52-week Phase 3 international study in 2018 with results expected in 2019, NDA application thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)