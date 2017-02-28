REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
Feb 28 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
* Corbus Pharmaceuticals announces $27.2 million registered direct offering
* Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc says company is selling 3.9 million shares at a purchase price of $7.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations