BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd :
* Corby Spirit and Wine Limited and Pernod Ricard USA, LLC announce extension of distribution agreement
* Co entered into amending deal with Pernod Ricard USA to extend term of existing distribution agreement to June 30, 2018
* Amended agreement will be effective as of July 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results