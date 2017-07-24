FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 hours ago
BRIEF-Core Laboratories Q2 profit of 52 cents/shr
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Unrest bubbles among Trump's key foreign policy aides: sources
U.S.
Unrest bubbles among Trump's key foreign policy aides: sources
Game on: Suning leads China's $2 billion soccer rights frenzy
Sports
Game on: Suning leads China's $2 billion soccer rights frenzy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 24, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Core Laboratories Q2 profit of 52 cents/shr

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Core Laboratories Nv:

* Core Laboratories NV - q2 2017 revenue of $163.9 million, up 4 pct sequentially from its q1 2017 revenue

* Core Laboratories NV qtrly earnings per diluted share of $0.51

* Core Laboratories NV qtrly ex-fx eps of $0.52

* Core Laboratories - core projects q3 2017 revenue of approximately $165.5 million to $170 million

* Core Laboratories - projects operating income in q3 is expected to range between $30.9 million and $33.5 million

* Core Laboratories nv - eps for q3 is expected to range between $0.54 and $0.56

* Core Laboratories - q3 2017 fcf is expected to exceed net income

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $168.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $179.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2gXTlZ2 Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.