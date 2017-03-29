BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Core-mark Holding Company Inc
* Core-Mark announces amendment of its credit facility
* Completed tenth amendment of its credit facility to increase size from $600 million to $750 million
* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - maturity of credit facility has been extended to march 2022
* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - amendment also includes an expansion feature to increase facility an additional $200 million to a total of $950 million
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results