March 1 Core-mark Holding Company Inc

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - expect 2017 sales of $15.2 billion to $15.5 billion

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - net sales increased 36.3% to $3.8 billion for Q4 of 2016 compared to $2.8 billion for same period in 2015

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - expect 2017 diluted EPS of $1.18 to $1.25

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - diluted earnings per-share were $0.41 for Q4 of 2016

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to be approximately $50 million

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - diluted earnings per-share excluding impact of lifo, a non-GAAP financial measure, were $0.45 in Q4

* Core-Mark holding company inc - expect 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.42 to $1.49

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.65, revenue view $15.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $3.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Core-Mark holding company - Expects pension liabilities will be either settled through lump sum payments or purchased annuities by December 31, 2017