May 9 Core-mark Holding Company Inc:
* Core-Mark announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.11 excluding items
* Q1 sales $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.39 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.18 to $1.25
* Sees fy 2017 sales $15.2 billion to $15.5 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $15.42
billion
* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - capital expenditure
estimates for 2017 are expected to be approximately $50 million
* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - company reiterated its net
sales, diluted eps and adjusted ebitda guidance for full year of
2017
