BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc
* CorEnergy announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.00
* Q1 FFO per share $0.96
* Q1 revenue $22.1 million
* Evaluating broad set of infrastructure opportunities, anticipates transacting on one to two acquisitions per year in 2017 & 2018
* Company targets revenue growth of 1-3% annually from existing contracts
* Intends to continue paying quarterly dividends of $0.75 per share based on rents received
* Anticipates transacting on one to two acquisitions per year in 2017 and 2018 with a target range of $50 to $250 million per project
* Does not anticipate significant inflation-based or participating rents in 2017
Q1 nareit FFO per share $0.93
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.