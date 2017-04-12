BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc
* Corenergy prices offering of 7.375% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock
* Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc - Corenergy has agreed to sell 2.8 million depository shares at a public offering price of $25.00 per depositary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: