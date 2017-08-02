FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-CorEnergy qtrly funds from operations per share $0.93
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Earnings
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Culture
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
WORLD
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 10:00 PM / in a day

BRIEF-CorEnergy qtrly funds from operations per share $0.93

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc :

* Corenergy announces second quarter 2017 results and dividends

* Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc qtrly funds from operations per share $0.93

* Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc qtrly affo per share $0.94

* Corenergy - evaluating infrastructure opportunities, anticipates transacting on one to two acquisitions per year in 2017 and 2018

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Corenergy - qtrly total revenue $21.8 million versus $22.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.