June 6 CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA:

* ‍WITH EXCLUSIVE MANDATE TO SET UP GERMAN RESIDENTIAL PORTFOLIO FOR INSTITUTIONAL FUND​

* ‍CONTRACTUAL PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE ANY DETAILS ABOUT SIGNIFICANT TARGET VOLUME OR SPECIFIC PURCHASING CRITERIA​

* ‍PORTFOLIO IS INTENDED TO BECOME PART OF AN OPEN-ENDED SPECIAL AIF COMPRISING DIFFERENT ASSET CLASSES​