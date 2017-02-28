Feb 28 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc

* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces private placement for $45 million

* Corindus Vascular Robotics - to issue and sell an aggregate of 67.9 million shares of stock in private placement at a purchase price of $0.6616 per share

* Corindus Vascular Robotics - intends to use proceeds of offering for general corporate purposes, global commercialization of Corpath GRX System