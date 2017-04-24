BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc
* Announces strategic partnership with Bloxr Solutions to distribute line of radiation protection products
* Corindus Vascular Robotics - may sell entire Bloxr line, which offers multiple types of protective equipment including aprons, thyroid collars, caps
* Corindus Vascular Robotics - 3-year distribution agreement grants corindus non-exclusive rights to distribute Bloxr's radiation protection products globally
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results