May 11 Corium International Inc
* Corium reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results and recent corporate highlights
* Q2 loss per share $0.42
* Q2 revenue $7.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $6.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects to initiate pivotal bioequivalence study this fall, with preliminary topline results expected in February 2018
* Targeting submission of a section 505(B)(2) new drug application (NDA) in second half of 2018
* Corium international and P&G entered into new commercial supply agreement that among other things,extends term of supply relationship to March 31,2022
* Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2017 were $40.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships
HONG KONG, June 20 Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, the ports-to-telecoms group, brushed off talk of an imminent retirement for chairman Li Ka-shing, saying on Tuesday that the tycoon was in "very good health".