BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Corium International Inc:
* Corium International Inc - on April 25, co and Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Company entered into commercial supply agreement effective May 1, 2017
* Corium International Inc - pursuant to supply agreement, company will continue to produce and supply to p&g oral care products
* Corium International Inc - supply agreement will remain in effect until march 31, 2022, absent early termination for material uncured breach Source text - bit.ly/2pxeMk9 Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.