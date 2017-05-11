May 11 Corium International Inc

* Corium reports positive preliminary results in Alzheimer's clinical study

* Corium International Inc reports preliminary positive results from its recently completed pilot bioequivalence (BE) study

* Corium International - planning to start pivotal be study later this year, on track to file a section 505(b)(2) NDA for product candidate in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: