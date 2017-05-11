BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti
May 11 Corium International Inc
* Corium reports positive preliminary results in Alzheimer's clinical study
* Corium International Inc reports preliminary positive results from its recently completed pilot bioequivalence (BE) study
Corium International - planning to start pivotal be study later this year, on track to file a section 505(b)(2) NDA for product candidate in 2018
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account