April 20 Cormedix Inc

* Cormedix Inc- Announced an update in ongoing U.S. Phase 3 "lock-it 100" clinical trial of its lead product candidate neutrolin - SEC filing

* Cormedix - Has to date enrolled 368 patients in lock-it 100 clinical trial, recently completed safety review by independent data and safety monitoring board

* Cormedix - DSMB unanimously concluded it is safe to continue trial as designed based on evaluation of data from first 279 patients randomized on trial

* Cormedix Inc- Topline results expected to be available around year-end 2018 in phase 3 "lock-it 100" for neutrolin

* Cormedix Inc- Currently in discussions with FDA regarding possible prospective changes to protocol for clinical trial

* Cormedix Inc - FDA has accepted co's proposal to include one or more interim efficacy analyses of trial data while lock-it 100 is ongoing