April 20 Cormedix Inc
* Cormedix Inc- Announced an update in ongoing U.S. Phase 3
"lock-it 100" clinical trial of its lead product candidate
neutrolin - SEC filing
* Cormedix - Has to date enrolled 368 patients in lock-it
100 clinical trial, recently completed safety review by
independent data and safety monitoring board
* Cormedix - DSMB unanimously concluded it is safe to
continue trial as designed based on evaluation of data from
first 279 patients randomized on trial
* Cormedix Inc- Topline results expected to be available
around year-end 2018 in phase 3 "lock-it 100" for neutrolin
* Cormedix Inc- Currently in discussions with FDA regarding
possible prospective changes to protocol for clinical trial
* Cormedix Inc - FDA has accepted co's proposal to include
one or more interim efficacy analyses of trial data while
lock-it 100 is ongoing
