BRIEF-Cormedix Inc provides update on Neutrolin ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial
August 2, 2017 / 2:01 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Cormedix Inc provides update on Neutrolin ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cormedix Inc:

* Cormedix inc provides update on Neutrolin ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial following FDA correspondence

* Says Co believes changes endorsed by FDA will facilitate co's ability to complete on-going Phase 3 study as previously announced by year-end 2018

* Says sought FDA'S guidance to address, in part, apparent overall lower rate of catheter-related blood stream infection events as announced in April

* Says based on review of status of ongoing Lock-It-100 clinical study and a revised plan put forth by Cormedix, FDA agreed to key changes to study

* Says it is reassessing structure of its second planned Phase 3 study to seek possible efficiencies and improvements in its design and execution

* Says changes will allow identification of more infections, enabling single interim analysis anticipated to occur in Q4 2017 based on 28 CRBSI events

* Says it anticipates this process will be completed within next several months Source text: (bit.ly/2uVLnVk) Further company coverage:

