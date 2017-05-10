May 10 Cormedix Inc:
* Cormedix Inc qtrly loss per share $0.19
* Says in discussion with FDA regarding possible prospective
changes to lock-it 100 trial protocol
* Says anticipate exceeding our original enrollment target
of 632 patients by Q4 of 2017
* Says to pursue additional partnerships designed to further
expand ex-U.S. sales of Neutrolin and begin augmenting our
commercial presence in Europe
* Says expect to develop and pursue FDA clearance for
potential products by 510(K) pathway
* Qtrly net sales $39,559 versus $41,427
* Says our cash used in operations in Q1 2017 was $6.8
million, compared with $6.5 million in Q4 2016
Source text: [bit.ly/2r0X5ZO]