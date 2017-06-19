WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc
* Cornerstone to acquire shares of solgold plc
* Agreed to acquire 78.2 million ordinary shares of Solgold PLC from multiple parties
* Rosseau agreed not to divest more than 2.5% of outstanding shares of cornerstone to any one party without consent of co
* Agreed to acquire ordinary shares of solgold in exchange for 120.8 million common shares of cornerstone
* Rosseau will receive 81.2 million common shares, representing 19.3% of Cornerstone
* Subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, Solgold will own 85% of equity of Ensa, co will own remaining 15% of Ensa
* Solgold PLC is funding 100% of exploration at Cascabel and is operator of project
* For as long as Rosseau owns over 10% of outstanding shares of co, rosseau is entitled to appoint director to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.