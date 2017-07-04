FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Cornerstone to buy additional shares in SolGold
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
Autos
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Economy
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
Sports
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 4, 2017 / 3:40 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Cornerstone to buy additional shares in SolGold

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc :

* Cornerstone to acquire additional shares in SolGold Plc

* Will own 11.25 percent of SolGold upon closing and have about 25 percent economic interest (directly and indirectly) in Cascabel concession​

* Agreed to acquire additional 91.9 million ordinary shares of SolGold from multiple parties in exchange for 141 million shares of co

* Greg Chamandy to get 62.7 million shares, agreed not to divest more than 2.5 percent of Cornerstone shares to any one party without consent of co

* For as long as Chamandy owns over 10 percent of Cornerstone, he is entitled to appoint a director to board of Cornerstone​

* Dmyant Sangha will get 66.5 million shares, has agreed not to divest more than 2.5 percent to any one party without consent of Cornerstone​

* Under certain conditions, SolGold will own 85 pct of equity of Exploraciones Novomining S.A., co will own remaining 15 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.