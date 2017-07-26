BRIEF-Corning Inc reports Q2 GAAP and Core earnings per share $0.42​

2 Min Read
July 26 (Reuters) - Corning Inc
* Reg-Corning reports strong second-quarter results
* Sees Q3 Optical Communications sales up more than 10 percent
* Q2 GAAP net sales $2,497 million versus $2,360 million
* Q2 Optical Communications segment GAAP net sales were $ 882 million versus $782 million
* Qtrly GAAP eps $0.42
* Qtrly core eps $0.42
* Q2 display technologies segment core sales were $841 million versus $880 million a year ago
* Remains on track to deliver full-year business objectives and strategy and capital allocation framework goals
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 environment technologies segment GAAP net sales were $263 million versus $259 million
* In Q3 optical communications sales are expected to be up more than 10% on a year-over-year basis
* In display technologies, in Q3, overall LCD glass market and Corning's volume are expected to increase by a low single-digit percentage sequentially
* In environmental technologies, for Q3, sales expected to increase by a low single-digit percentage compared to same period a year ago
* In specialty materials, for Q3, sales growth rate is expected to increase by a low-to-mid teen percentage
* "For year, we anticipate glass demand will be up by a mid-single digit percentage, in line with overall market"
* On track to deliver full-year "strategy and capital allocation framework goals" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: