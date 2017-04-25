BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Corning Inc
* Corning reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees Q2 optical communications sales up about 10 percent
* Quarterly GAAP EPS $0.07
* Quarterly core EPS $0.39
* Quarterly GAAP and core sales increased 16% and 14% to $2.38 billion and $2.49 billion, respectively
* Says in Q2, in display technologies, overall LCD glass market and Corning's volume expected to increase by a low single-digit percentage sequentially
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $2.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says in Q2, overall LCD glass market and Corning's volume are expected to increase by a low single-digit percentage sequentially
* Says for second-quarter 2017, environmental technologies segment sales are expected to be consistent with second-quarter 2016
* Says in Q2, optical communications segment sales are expected to be up approximately 10% year over year
* Says expect year-over-year sales and earnings growth in Q2
* Says company is also seeing progress toward commercialization of gorilla glass for automotive
* Says for Q2, specialty materials sales growth rate is expected to be in high teens year over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.