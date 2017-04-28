April 28 Coromandel International Ltd

* Consol March quarter net profit 1.44 billion rupees

* Consol March quarter total income 23.02 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 1.22 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 924 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 30.59 billion

* Says recommends dividend INR 5 per share Source text: (bit.ly/2psgxRT) Further company coverage: