BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 28 Coromandel International Ltd
* Consol March quarter net profit 1.44 billion rupees
* Consol March quarter total income 23.02 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 1.22 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 924 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 30.59 billion
* Says recommends dividend INR 5 per share Source text: (bit.ly/2psgxRT) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17