April 27 Corporate Office Properties Trust
-
* COPT reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.47
* Q1 FFO per share $0.51
* Corporate Office Properties Trust - narrowing guidance for
full year, but maintaining original mid-point of $2.04
* Corporate Office Properties Trust sees eps and ffops, as
adjusted for comparability, guidance for q2 at ranges of
$0.05-$0.07 and $0.47-$0.49, respectively
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $132.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $526.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: