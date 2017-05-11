BRIEF-Parexel to be acquired by Pamplona Capital
* Parexel International enters definitive agreement to be acquired by Pamplona Capital Management for $88.10 per share in cash
May 11 Corporate Office Properties Trust
* Corporate Office Properties Trust says declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per common share of beneficial interest for Q2 of 2017
* Corporate office properties - board called to redeem all 6.9 million shares of 7.375% series l cumulative preferred shares at $25.3687/ series l preferred share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Parexel International enters definitive agreement to be acquired by Pamplona Capital Management for $88.10 per share in cash
* Says approved proposal for fund raising by way of issuance of senior unsecured long term bonds in nature of debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: