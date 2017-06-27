US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Banks, tech lead Wall Street rally
NEW YORK, June 28 Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 tallying its biggest one-day percentage gain in about two months, as financial and tech stocks led a broad market rebound.
June 27 Corporation Bank Ltd:
* Corporation Bank clarifies on news item "CBI registers 16 cases to probe Rs 145-crore fraud against Corporation Bank."
* Says some loan accounts of bank's Delhi zone were classified as fraud in Nov 2014
* "This may not affect operations / performance of the bank"
* Says criminal complaint has been filed and investigation by CBI is under progress
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 28 Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 tallying its biggest one-day percentage gain in about two months, as financial and tech stocks led a broad market rebound.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.67 pct, S&P 0.85 pct, Nasdaq 1.17 pct (Updates to late afternoon)