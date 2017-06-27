June 27 Corporation Bank Ltd:

* Corporation Bank clarifies on news item "CBI registers 16 cases to probe Rs 145-crore fraud against Corporation Bank."

* Says some loan accounts of bank's Delhi zone were classified as fraud in Nov 2014

* "This may not affect operations / performance of the bank"

* Says criminal complaint has been filed and investigation by CBI is under progress

