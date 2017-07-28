FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Corridor announces settlement with Quebec Government on Anticosti JV
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea tests another ICBM, claims all of U.S. in strike range
Asia
North Korea tests another ICBM, claims all of U.S. in strike range
Trump replaces chief of staff Priebus with retired general
World
Trump replaces chief of staff Priebus with retired general
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 28, 2017 / 1:00 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Corridor announces settlement with Quebec Government on Anticosti JV

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Corridor Resources Inc

* Corridor announces settlement with Quebec Government re: Anticosti joint venture

* Corridor Resources Inc - Government of Quebec has agreed to pay $19.5 million to Corridor ​

* Corridor Resources - settlement agreement with Government of Québec that facilitates end to participation in oil and gas exploration on Anticosti Island

* Corridor Resources - Government of Québec has also agreed to reimburse Corridor for any further amounts expended prior to its departure from Anticosti Island​

* Corridor Resources - Government of Québec also agreed to assume all abandonment and reclamation obligations of corridor in respect of three Anticosti Wells​

* Corridor Resources - been advised that Government of Québec intends to prohibit future exploration work relating to hydrocarbons, underground reservoirs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.