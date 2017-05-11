BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 Corridor Resources Inc
* Corridor announces first quarter results
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.021
* Qtrly sales $ 4.5 million versus $ 6.5 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account