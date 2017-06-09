BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 8 Corus Entertainment Inc:
* Corus Entertainment inks deal for exclusive Canadian broadcast rights to iconic collection of Star Wars films
* Corus Entertainment - multi-year agreement with walt disney studios brings Star Wars films to co's networks
* Corus Entertainment Inc - agreement with Walt Disney studios includes five of six original classic Star Wars films
* Corus Entertainment - multi-year agreement with walt disney studios brings Canadian broadcast premieres of upcoming theatrical releases
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.