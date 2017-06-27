June 27 Corus Entertainment Inc

* Corus entertainment announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.33

* Q3 revenue c$461.6 million versus i/b/e/s view c$456 million

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.35 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: