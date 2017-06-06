June 6 Corvus Gold Inc

* Corvus Gold acquires mother lode property from goldcorp, 10 kilometres southeast of the north bullfrog project, nevada

* Co staked two additional adjacent claim blocks to mother lode totaling 1,040 acres, covering areas of exploration and development potential

* Says on track to complete its update of north bullfrog resource and preliminary economic assessment study this fall