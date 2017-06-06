BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 6 Corvus Gold Inc
* Corvus Gold acquires mother lode property from goldcorp, 10 kilometres southeast of the north bullfrog project, nevada
* Co staked two additional adjacent claim blocks to mother lode totaling 1,040 acres, covering areas of exploration and development potential
* Says on track to complete its update of north bullfrog resource and preliminary economic assessment study this fall
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million