FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Corvus Gold says completed a CAD $4.65M private placement with Coeur Mining
#Kashmir
#HugDiplomacy
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
G20 Summit
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Wimbledon
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 7, 2017 / 12:15 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Corvus Gold says completed a CAD $4.65M private placement with Coeur Mining

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Corvus Gold Inc

* Corvus gold adds coeur mining as strategic investor with option for increasing ownership

* Corvus gold - completed cad $4.65m private placement with coeur mining at cad $0.75 per share, representing 6.23% of issued and outstanding shares

* Corvus gold inc- proceeds will be used to advance corvus gold's new mother lode project over next 6 months

* Corvus gold inc- coeur also has option to complete a second private placement financing with corvus gold for an additional cad $4.65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.